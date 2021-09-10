Planning your weekend weather wise and a few events in the area

If you're looking for something to do this weekend you're going to want to know if and when you need the umbrella! Well I can tell you that afternoon and evening storms will return to the forecast both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The best time for outdoor activities will be in the morning when its not as hot.

Saturday is the 20 year anniversary of 9/11 and if you'd like to attend a remembrance check out the Caloosa sound convention center and amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers Saturday from 7:45 - 9:30 am. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sunshine for the event.

If you're looking for an event both Saturday and Sunday check out the Lee Civic Center where vintage market days are taking place. Find jewelry, furniture, accessories, food, live music, and much more. This event takes place from 10 am - 6 pm Saturday and Sunday.

Finally if you're single and like to play golf consider the Southwest Florida American singles golf association. They are meeting from 9 am - 2 pm at Treviso Bay in Naples. Meet other singles and play a round of golf. The weather will be fantastic for the event, but it will be hot and humid heading into the afternoon. Keep an eye to the sky as showers and storms will form early to mid afternoon.