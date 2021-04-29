Texas slammed with hail, but what's inside?

A round of severe storms slammed the Central Plains Wednesday producing heavy wind and damaging hail. People in Texas took to social media to post photos and videos of hail the size of softballs.
One of many giant hail stones that came through the roof of my friend’s house this evening in Sabinal, Texas. @NWSSanAntonio @IanShelton1997 @TxStormChasers @Justin_Horne @ReedTimmerAccu #eWXspotter pic.twitter.com/SGO7u8VcLi— Kris WeltensϟF (@vortexrfd) April 29, 2021
But did you know the inside of hail has rings? The rings are similar to tree rings.
This happens when a small hailstone is continuously suspended aloft in a thunderstorm and is coated in water droplets that freeze over time. The rings give a good indication of how many times the hailstone went through this cycle. Larger hailstones will have more rings suggesting the severity of the storm.
Perfect hail rings @cod_stormchase #txwx pic.twitter.com/LyC1RLJusM— Doug Fillip (@d_fillip) May 17, 2016
Eventually, the updraft will weaken or the hailstone will become so heavy that gravity will force it to fall to the ground.
It's important to know most thunderstorms contain at least some hail, but it's usually small and melts as it gets closer to the surface.