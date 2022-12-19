Watch Now
National Weather Service confirms tornado hit North Port

Posted at 11:57 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 11:57:25-05

NORTH PORT, Fl. — The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay confirmed a tornado hit North Port on Thursday.

They said the tornado was an EF-0 with wind speeds up to 85 mph causing damage to a few homes in the Heron Creek Community area.

Natalie Hart said the tornado damaged her pool cage, and video from around her home showed how the powerful winds sent her patio furniture flying.

The NWS updated this storm report on Monday morning after reviewing radar scans and video sent in by Hart.

