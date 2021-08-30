Its All About the Weather

WFTX — We never have to deal with ice or snow. Extreme cold is very foreign to us. This is SWFL. The weather is one of the big reasons so many people are moving to our state, there are other reasons too but you just can't beat this stuff.

The latest stats from snntv.com indicate that nearly 1000 people move here every day and many are coming from northern states like New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. According to move.org, Florida was the most moved to state in 2020.

And why not? Check out the weather/climate stats for Fort Myers. The avg. annual high is 85 and the low is 65... not too hot, not too cool.

July and August are the hottest months with an avg. high of 92... it's rare to see temps in the upper 90s. And when most folks are shivering in January, highs are typically in the 70s down here.

Our wettest month is August with almost ten and a half inches on average. But in February & November... oh it's so beautiful... not even two inches typically falls.