Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Its All About the Weather

items.[0].videoTitle
People are moving to Florida at a fast pace &amp; the weather is a big reason. Our warm temps help draw nearly a thousand new comers every day.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 12:54:30-04

WFTX — We never have to deal with ice or snow. Extreme cold is very foreign to us. This is SWFL. The weather is one of the big reasons so many people are moving to our state, there are other reasons too but you just can't beat this stuff.

The latest stats from snntv.com indicate that nearly 1000 people move here every day and many are coming from northern states like New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. According to move.org, Florida was the most moved to state in 2020.

And why not? Check out the weather/climate stats for Fort Myers. The avg. annual high is 85 and the low is 65... not too hot, not too cool.

July and August are the hottest months with an avg. high of 92... it's rare to see temps in the upper 90s. And when most folks are shivering in January, highs are typically in the 70s down here.

Our wettest month is August with almost ten and a half inches on average. But in February & November... oh it's so beautiful... not even two inches typically falls.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018