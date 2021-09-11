Hurricane Season Statistical Peak

WFTX — September 10th marks the statistical or climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. That does not mean we are half way done with the season bug it does mean conditions are at the most favorable right now for tropical cyclones to develop.

So far we've had 13 named storms, 5 hurricanes, 3 major hurricanes and we still have 81 days left to go in he season. So it is not surprising that there are currently three systems the the NHC is watching. But let's talk about Larry. It is quite an amazing system.

Hurricane Larry is large & long lived, very close to Newfoundland. It is expected to become extratropical as it approaches Greenland by Sunday. Then it will combine. with another low creating snow & blizzard conditions. As mu ch as 2-5 feet of snow in Greenland!

And you would think since it is so far north, that would be a record but no. In 1966, hurricane Faith made it all the way to the British Isles. This one set the record for the farthest north latitude storm & the longest track of 16 days.

Even though we've seen Larry for a long time, it is not a record. Pretty amazing considering how cold he water temps are this far north.