Hot pavement could be dangerous for our furry friends

WFTX, Fla — Highs for today and into the weekend will reach the low to mid-90s which means pet owners will need to make sure their furry friends are taken care of and safe.

For example, the air temperature may seem comfortable but the ground could be too hot to walk your dog across. When temperatures are near 95°, the asphalt can be close to 155° and concrete can be near 140°.

Experts say your dog's paws could start to burn in less than five minutes at this temperature.

Pet owners can test the ground by placing their hands on it. If it's too hot for you then it's probably too hot for your four-legged friends. It's probably best to get out early or stick to shaded areas if you still want to squeeze in a walk with your pup this weekend.