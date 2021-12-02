Do the current dry conditions increase our fire risk?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association released an updated Drought Monitor report Thursday morning.

Despite not seeing much rain over the past several weeks, Southwest Florida didn't register on the map. In fact, most of the state remains in good shape except for portions of the Panhandle.

This is something we'll continue to monitor as we head further into the dry season. However, there are multiple factors that are helping to lower our fire danger risk.

Dry air will remain in place, but lighter winds and higher humidity will linger around well into the weekend. This forecast will help suppress any potential fire dangers.