AUGUST RAINFALL SO FAR IS LOOKING GOOD

Rainfall has been good so far this month with over 8". Almost every day has brought rain but today was an exception due to clouds &amp; Saharan dust.
Posted at 9:24 PM, Aug 24, 2021
WFTX — August is usually a wet month, in fact, it is typically SWFL's wettest month of the year with 10.43". So far, it is living up to it's title with 8.49" which is just over half an inch above normal. July was a dry month so this month has been much better. However, we have work to do for the year. At this point, we're sitting at 2.49" below normal.

It may not surprise you but almost every day this month, measurable rain has fallen. Measurable is anything above a trace. 17 out of 24 days have been wet which means 71% of the month of August has brought us rain.

But today was the exception due to clouds & dry Saharan dust. As of late afternoon, it's been dry with a hazy, gray sky.

