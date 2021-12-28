Warm December continues with more unseasonably warm temperatures

It is a wash and repeat forecast this week. We are once again waking up to patchy areas of fog. Remember the fog might not be at your home, but could be at your destination or along the way. It might be helpful to give yourself an extra few minutes on your morning commute. Any fog issues should be done by 10am, the weather story then shifts to mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s across Southwest Florida. Along the beaches, highs will be closer to the upper 70s, with a water temperature of 73.

The cycle of morning fog followed by afternoon sunshine will continue into the weekend. Highs in the 80s are in the forecast through the rest of 2021 and to start 2022. The only change this week will be high pressure ridge shift eastward. This will allow for more southerly flow in our winds, equally a slight warming of temperatures into the midweek. The big change to the forecast doesn't look to arrive until Sunday night into following Monday in the form of a cold front. Details on that potential front will become more clear as the week moves forward.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.