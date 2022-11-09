SWFL school schedule changes due to Nicole

Some counties in Southwest Florida are adjusting school operating schedules in advance of the tropical system Nicole. Nicole is currently a tropical storm expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall on Florida's east coast; tropical storm conditions are expected in our areas late Wednesday into Thursday.

DeSoto County Schools: Half-day Wednesday (lunch will be offered to students); closed Thursday; planned reopening Friday

Hendry County Schools: Closed Wednesday; Closed Thursday; planned reopening Friday

Glades County Schools: Closed Wednesday; Closed Thursday; planned reopening Friday

Charlotte, Lee and Collier County Schools will remain open Wednesday, with a decision about Thursday's operations expected later today.