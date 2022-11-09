Red tide advisory issued for coastal locations ahead of Nicole

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay bureau of the National Weather Service issued an advisory on red tide impacts to several counties Wednesday in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Over the next 36 hours, @NOAACoastalSci is forecasting a HIGH risk of respiratory irritation from Karenia brevis (red tide) at some beaches in CHARLOTTE, MANATEE and SARASOTA counties. Conditions may vary. For latest updates at individual beaches, see https://t.co/tc4O9MvD8j pic.twitter.com/yO32JeUEke — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) November 9, 2022

"Over the next 36 hours, [National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science] is forecasting a high risk of respiratory irritation from Karenia brevis (red tide) at some beaches in Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota Counties."

Onshore winds could also contain traces of red tide and present similar irritation in Pinellas County, the agency said.

Maps from the NCCOS show high concentrations of the problematic algae in the waters along those counties.

With tropical storm force winds and the potential for rising tides as the storm makes its way across the state, the red tide could spread by way of waves, surf, and spray.

For current conditions regarding red tide distribution in the Gulf of Mexico, consult this link.