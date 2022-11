At 5 a.m. Thursday, about 4,000 Florida Power & Light customers in Lee County were experiencing power outages. A further 747 LCEC customers were also without power.

The utility companies will be aware of the outages as they progress throughout the day as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to make its way across the state.

The quickest way to keep abreast with the outage situation, as well as repairs, is to visit your utility company's outage map.