Scattered PM storm chances return all this week

FORECAST:

The forecast will get back to a typical rainy season pattern with an easterly flow at the surface and aloft. This means daily PM storms, hot and humid conditions, and a mix of sun and clouds each day through this weekend. Expect highs in the low 90s with heat index values topping 100. Lows at night will dip into the mid-70s under mostly clear skies. High pressure aloft will strengthen Tuesday & Wednesday causing these days to be the hottest of the week before scaling back a couple of degrees by Thursday, Friday into the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring Fred, Grace & soon to be Henri. Find info about each HERE

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

