SAHARAN DUST: Dust will lower rain chances early next week

Here is your forecast for Sunday July 7th, 2024

It was a toasty day across SWFL with feels like temps in the triple digits. Tonight, due to humidity, lows will only be in the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly clear skies

Monday will start with mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb into the low 90s, but will feel like 105° due to the humidity. A heat advisory has been issued for Collier, Hendry, and Glades Counties from 10am Monday until 6pm. A few showers and thunderstorms will be around after 2pm.

Saharan Dust will start to move into SWFL on Monday and will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will lower our rain chances and bring in some beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Dust will break up later in the week, return rain chances to 70% each afternoon.

Have a great week!

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

