Near record temperatures expected again on Sunday

FORECAST:

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue on the Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Fog will again be an issue overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, so plan accordingly. Not much change is expected into early next week. A weak cold front will move through the area on Sunday, however, temperatures won't be much cooler behind it. Highs in the 80s will continue through all of next week with lows in the 60s. Overnight fog will again become an issue by mid to late week as moisture levels creep back up.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.