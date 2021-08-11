FORECAST: More PM storms...watching Fred

FORECAST:

Scattered storms will diminish this evening with mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. Expect another round of scattered storms Thursday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values topping 100. A few storms can be expected again Friday afternoon.

This weekend all eyes will be on Fred which will be making a close pass to SWFL on Saturday into early Sunday. Expect an increase in winds, rain and surf at the beaches, along with a threat for isolated tornadoes.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

We are monitoring Tropical Storm Fred in the Caribbean. More info here

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.