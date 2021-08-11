Watch
FORECAST: More PM storms...watching Fred

FORECAST: More PM storms...watching Fred
Showers and storms expected again this afternoon as we monitor Tropical Storm Fred for impacts over the weekend
Posted at 12:16 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 12:17:52-04

FORECAST:

Scattered storms will diminish this evening with mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. Expect another round of scattered storms Thursday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values topping 100. A few storms can be expected again Friday afternoon.

This weekend all eyes will be on Fred which will be making a close pass to SWFL on Saturday into early Sunday. Expect an increase in winds, rain and surf at the beaches, along with a threat for isolated tornadoes.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

We are monitoring Tropical Storm Fred in the Caribbean. More info here

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

