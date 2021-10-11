Isolated rain chances for Monday

FORECAST:

We'll start your Monday morning off dry with a mix of sun and clouds. After a gorgeous weekend, more moisture works into our area bringing isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s.

The humidity will start to creep up Tuesday with dew points back in the 70s keeping isolated storms in the forecast. Through the work week, we will see lows in the low to mid-70s and highs in the low to mid 90s. Expect a better chance of rain this weekend as a cold front moves toward Southwest Florida, but little change in temperature will be seen.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center 3 areas in the tropics.

First, a non-tropical low pressure area located just off the North Carolina coast continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This is moving away from Southwest Florida and is not a threat to us here.

Another area just south of Puerto Rico has a low chance of development. The system is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. However, unfavorable upper-level winds are expected to limit development over the next day or so.

Finally, a tropical wave in the Atlantic continues to produce disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Some slow development is possible during the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward, but again, strong upper-level winds are expected to limit further development.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.