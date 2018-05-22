We are just a couple of weeks away from the start of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season and we are keeping an eye on the potential for some development in the Caribbean later this week into this weekend. At this time, the National Hurricane Center has an area of disturbed weather east of Belize and north of Honduras. The area looks messy and disorganized and is currently in an unfavorable environment for further organization.



CHANCES FOR DEVELOPMENT:

The probability for this system to develop is currently low with about a 40% chance for possible development over the next 5 days. It will slowly drift northward into the Gulf, but conditions there aren't much better for organization. Overall the system will likely remain disorganized and "messy" through the end of the week. If it indeed develops into something tropical or subtropical it would be a weak system.





WHERE IS IT GOING?



This is uncertain at this time as the spread in the computer forecast models is quite large, ranging from Texas and Louisiana to South Florida. The majority of the forecast models keep this system well west of the state of Florida, with only one, the American GFS model showing it impacting Florida. It is still too early to say for sure, but I am leaning toward a more western solution toward the northern Gulf Coast. Even though though whatever this system becomes tracks farther west, does not mean we won't see some impacts here. It just depends on how far west.

IMPACTS:



Most of the moisture with this system will be located on its east side. This means a track to the west of the Florida Peninsula by a reasonable distance will keep us in the area of high moisture content and possible chance for locally heavy rainfall. Storms in this kind of environment are efficient rain-producers and flash flooding could become a concern. Again, it will depend on how far west the system goes as to whether or not we will see more of a heavy rain threat here in SWFL. At this point I don't see this storm bringing significant impacts to our area, aside from the increased chance for heavy rainfall depending on how close to us it tracks.





REMEMBER....



Despite what you may be hearing on social media from other sources, or through hearsay, this system is NOT and WILL NOT be a significant threat to our area, if at all. Many are on edge after last year's hurricane season and I can assure you there is nothing to worry about. At the most, we'd see an increase in rain coverage by this weekend, some of it heavy. If the system tracks farther west, we likely won't see weather much different from the past week. The important thing to remember is this system has little chance to develop into anything of significance and aside from being sightly inconvenient for some, it shouldn't be much more than that. Keep checking with us....we'll keep you updated if anything changes.



FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY