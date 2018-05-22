Recipes for after a hurricane hits

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Fox 4 is in your corner when it comes to preparing for hurricane season, and that preparation also includes what to do after a hurricane hits.

One of the biggest steps to prepare for: what to do for food if you have no power.

Jenn Hagen from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF IFAS) joined us with some recipes, and resources, that could keep you fed if a hurricane hits us this year.

She also sent some resources that could be useful if a hurricane hits. This includes the Hurricane-ready cookbook from Florida International.

For an item-by-item list of how to prepare food for after a hurricane hits, the UF IFAS also has a checklist right here.

