You can now apply for FEMA assistance

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 2:02 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 14:02:48-04

People across Florida can now apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

People can fill out an application by going to DisasterAssistance.gov. They can also apply by using the FEMA mobile app or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

FEMA is warning that applications may take 48 hours to appear on online accounts.

After an application is received, the applicant will receive correspondence from FEMA either by mail or email explaining the next steps.

Small businesses can also seek federal assistance. The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters located in regions affected by declared disasters.

President Joe Biden declared nine Florida counties major federal disaster areas. The major disaster declaration was approved for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he spoke with Biden and expects additional counties will be added.

