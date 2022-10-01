World Central Kitchen supplies area residents with hot meals

Residents looking for a free hot meal today can go to several locations as World Central Kitchen will be handing out food at three locations.

The organization provided meals for lunch on Saturday at the Port Charlotte Walmart, Publix Cape Coral Landing and South Trail Shopping Center. World Central Kitchen said it prepared saffron garden rice topped with BBQ meatballs and provolone cheese for residents without power.

World Central Kitchen said it has provided meals to 60,000 residents since Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The organization said it dropped off meals by helicopter to Sanibel and Pine Islands residents, who have been cut off from the mainland. World Central Kitchen used helicopters to reach the islands.

“We are going to come back every day to every island,” said organization founder Jose Andres. “We are bringing food to people who don’t have cars.”

The organization provides meals frequently to areas facing disasters. The organization recently provided meals to the Caribbean following Hurricane Fiona.

World Central Kitchen said it prepositioned meals in Florida before Hurricane Ian's landfall. The organization said it is partnering with 25 restaurants and food truck partners to provide food.