Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

World Central Kitchen supplies area residents with hot meals

Tropical Weather
Chris O'Meara/AP
Volunteers with the Metropolitan Ministries World Central kitchen prepare sandwiches that will go to Hurricane Ian survivors in Southwest Florida, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tropical Weather
Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 2.02.53 PM.png
Posted at 2:08 PM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 14:09:41-04

Residents looking for a free hot meal today can go to several locations as World Central Kitchen will be handing out food at three locations.

The organization provided meals for lunch on Saturday at the Port Charlotte Walmart, Publix Cape Coral Landing and South Trail Shopping Center. World Central Kitchen said it prepared saffron garden rice topped with BBQ meatballs and provolone cheese for residents without power.

World Central Kitchen said it has provided meals to 60,000 residents since Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The organization said it dropped off meals by helicopter to Sanibel and Pine Islands residents, who have been cut off from the mainland. World Central Kitchen used helicopters to reach the islands.

“We are going to come back every day to every island,” said organization founder Jose Andres. “We are bringing food to people who don’t have cars.”

The organization provides meals frequently to areas facing disasters. The organization recently provided meals to the Caribbean following Hurricane Fiona.

World Central Kitchen said it prepositioned meals in Florida before Hurricane Ian's landfall. The organization said it is partnering with 25 restaurants and food truck partners to provide food.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2022 STORM NAMES

AlexLisa
BonnieMartin
ColinNicole
DanielleOwen
EarlPaula
FionaRichard
GastonShary
HermineTobias
IanVirginie
JuliaWalter
Karl
FOX4 Weather Cameras
FOX4 Tower Cam (Cape Coral)
Luminary Hotel
Bayfront Inn Naples
Tarpon Lodge
Pink Shell Resort
Charlotte Harbor