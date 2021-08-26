Watch
What is an "Invest"?

Posted at 4:16 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 16:16:45-04

Many times during tropical weather coverage you may hear us use the term "invest". What exactly does that mean?

An invest is an area that meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center are monitoring for potential tropical development. Think of it is a "precursor" to a possible depression or tropical storm. It is an area of interest that has the potential to become a full blown tropical cyclone. A system becomes a tropical depression or storm when it has been determined, either by satellite, surface observations or through weather reconnaissance flights that there is a low level circulation that is closed off. This means the circulation creates a complete circle with south winds on the east side, west winds on the north side, north winds on the west side and lastly west winds on the south side, creating a complete circulation.

It is important to note that areas of disturbed weather in the tropics are not designated an invest based on their likelihood to develop into a tropical depression or storm. Invests are numbered from 90 to 99 as they designated. Atlantic storms end with an L, such as Invest 97L, while eastern Pacific storms end with an E, western Pacific W, central Pacific C and Southern Hemisphere S.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.