Tropical wave threatens Windward Islands with heavy rain and gusty winds this weekend

A tropical wave moving through the Atlantic Ocean is expected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Windward Islands on Sunday and Sunday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is currently located about 800 miles east of the Windward Islands and continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. The wave is moving westward at around 20 mph and is forecast to cross the Caribbean Sea through much of next week.

While the National Hurricane Center says gradual development of the system is possible over the next several days, formation chances remain low. There is near 0 percent chance of formation within 48 hours and a 30 percent chance through seven days.

Residents of the Windward Islands should prepare for potentially heavy rainfall and gusty winds beginning Sunday, regardless of whether the system develops into a tropical depression or storm.

Meanwhile, forecasters are monitoring a second system in the North Atlantic. A non-tropical area of low pressure located several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda has a slight chance of developing subtropical characteristics through tonight before turning northeastward over cooler waters on Sunday.

Formation chances for the Atlantic system are low, with a 10 percent probability both through 48 hours and seven days.