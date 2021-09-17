Tropical Storm Odette forms off the Mid-Atlantic coast

FIRST UPDATE 9/17/21 5 PM
Tropical Storm Odette is now our 15th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season. It is located about 225 miles SE of Cape May, New Jersey and is moving to the northeast at 15 mph. The circulation of Odette has become more well defined throughout the day and deep convection around its center has prompted the National Hurricane Center to name this a tropical storm. There is a frontal boundary draped around the northern and western side of the circulation which is causing the convection to be sheared off to the northeast of the center. Odette is over the warm water of the gulf stream currently which might allow some strengthening before it gets picked up by a trough that will accelerate Odette to the northeast. Odette will become extra tropical sometime Saturday as some forecast models have it impacting Newfoundland with wind and rain much like Larry did. The only effects here in the United States will be continued large swells along the United States Mid-Atlantic coast and are expected to spread northward to portions of the U.S. Northeast and Atlantic Canada coasts during the weekend. High surf and rip current conditions will be likely through this weekend.
FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE