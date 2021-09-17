Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Tropical Storm Odette forms off the Mid-Atlantic coast

Tropical Storm Odette forms off the Mid-Atlantic coast
items.[0].image.alt
Fox 4
Advisory (1).jpg
Posted at 4:59 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 17:21:04-04

FIRST UPDATE 9/17/21 5 PM

Tropical Storm Odette is now our 15th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season. It is located about 225 miles SE of Cape May, New Jersey and is moving to the northeast at 15 mph. The circulation of Odette has become more well defined throughout the day and deep convection around its center has prompted the National Hurricane Center to name this a tropical storm. There is a frontal boundary draped around the northern and western side of the circulation which is causing the convection to be sheared off to the northeast of the center. Odette is over the warm water of the gulf stream currently which might allow some strengthening before it gets picked up by a trough that will accelerate Odette to the northeast. Odette will become extra tropical sometime Saturday as some forecast models have it impacting Newfoundland with wind and rain much like Larry did. The only effects here in the United States will be continued large swells along the United States Mid-Atlantic coast and are expected to spread northward to portions of the U.S. Northeast and Atlantic Canada coasts during the weekend. High surf and rip current conditions will be likely through this weekend.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

About Us

Download the Fox 4 Free Mobile Apps
HURRICANE PHOTO GALLERIES
Clewiston braces for Dorian 10.jpg

News Photo Gallery

1:55 PM, Sep 02, 2019

News Photo Gallery

2:55 PM, Aug 30, 2019

Homepage Gallery

4:55 PM, Oct 09, 2018
Photos: Hurricane Michael heads towards Florida panhandle

Hurricane

4:28 PM, Oct 09, 2018

Hurricane

2:01 PM, Sep 11, 2018
Photos: Everglades City post-Hurricane Irma

Hurricane

10:06 AM, Sep 26, 2017

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.