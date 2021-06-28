Tropical development imminent east of the SC/GA Coast...a tropical depression could form soon

UPDATE 6/28/21 8AM
NHC is monitoring an area of low pressure just east of the GA/SC (designated tropical wave, Invest 96L) that has a HIGH chance of becoming the next tropical system in the Atlantic. As of 8 AM, it continues to move west with a naked swirl of clouds appearing on satellite, indicating that the center is exposed due to some easterly wind shear over the system. This wind shear is blowing the thunderstorms away from the center, preventing even more rapid organization. As the system moves over the Gulf Stream, there is a chance that we could see further organization and advisories and possible tropical storm warnings may be needed for the SC/GA coast later today.
