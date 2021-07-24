Tropical Depression could form later this weekend off the Florida East Coast

FIRST UPDATE 7/23/21 8PM

Showers and storms associated with an upper level trough just off the Florida East Coast has a MEDIUM chance for development in 5 Days. The most likely timeframe would be sometime later this weekend before it drifts over the Florida Peninsula. There is some model disagreement as to where it will go eventually, but the majority have it moving into the eastern Gulf next week as the Bermuda High strengthens and moves it westward. Significant development of this system is UNLIKELY due to its proximity with land, wind shear and dry air...all negatives for development.

Either way it promises to bring higher rain chances to South Florida this weekend into early next week as it moves by. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3" will be possible by Monday.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY