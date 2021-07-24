Watch
Tropical Depression could form later this weekend off the Florida East Coast

A tropical depression could form from a trough of low pressure that is meandering off the Florida East Coast. It promises to bring higher rain chances to the area this weekend.
Posted at 9:07 PM, Jul 23, 2021
FIRST UPDATE 7/23/21 8PM

Showers and storms associated with an upper level trough just off the Florida East Coast has a MEDIUM chance for development in 5 Days. The most likely timeframe would be sometime later this weekend before it drifts over the Florida Peninsula. There is some model disagreement as to where it will go eventually, but the majority have it moving into the eastern Gulf next week as the Bermuda High strengthens and moves it westward. Significant development of this system is UNLIKELY due to its proximity with land, wind shear and dry air...all negatives for development.

Either way it promises to bring higher rain chances to South Florida this weekend into early next week as it moves by. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3" will be possible by Monday.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.