Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean...expected to become Hurricane Ida

FIRST UPDATE 8/26/21 11 AM
Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean. NHC will begin issuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Depression 9. The storm will track northwest through the Yucatan Channel and will strengthen. The storm is expected to become a hurricane this weekend with a legitimate threat to the northern Gulf coast. Right now it looks like the most likely landfall point will be somewhere in Louisiana, specifically the area around Houma. This would put New Orleans squarely on the eastern side of the circulation, with the highest winds and the potential for significant storm surge. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the storm this afternoon and more information will be available then.
FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY