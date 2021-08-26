Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean...expected to become Hurricane Ida

Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean...expected to become Hurricane Ida
items.[0].image.alt
WFTX
TropicalCaribbean.gif
Posted at 10:20 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 10:20:45-04

FIRST UPDATE 8/26/21 11 AM

Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean. NHC will begin issuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Depression 9. The storm will track northwest through the Yucatan Channel and will strengthen. The storm is expected to become a hurricane this weekend with a legitimate threat to the northern Gulf coast. Right now it looks like the most likely landfall point will be somewhere in Louisiana, specifically the area around Houma. This would put New Orleans squarely on the eastern side of the circulation, with the highest winds and the potential for significant storm surge. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the storm this afternoon and more information will be available then.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

About Us

Download the Fox 4 Free Mobile Apps
HURRICANE PHOTO GALLERIES
Clewiston braces for Dorian 10.jpg

News Photo Gallery

1:55 PM, Sep 02, 2019

News Photo Gallery

2:55 PM, Aug 30, 2019

Homepage Gallery

4:55 PM, Oct 09, 2018
Photos: Hurricane Michael heads towards Florida panhandle

Hurricane

4:28 PM, Oct 09, 2018

Hurricane

2:01 PM, Sep 11, 2018
Photos: Everglades City post-Hurricane Irma

Hurricane

10:06 AM, Sep 26, 2017

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.