Trash, debris must be sorted for pickup

Garbage collection will resume in Lee County on Monday, October 3, in areas that are accessible to collection trucks.

The normally scheduled trash pickup is for household garbage only. Storm debris is being collected separately in the coming days.

Officials are asking people to separate storm debris into separate piles:

Vegetation

Structural, building and plumbing items

Household hazardous waste

Electronics

Appliances

Household garbage must be in a 40-gallon can or heavy mil plastic bag, and it can't weigh more than 50 pounds.

Storm debris does not need to be placed inside a container.

"To expedite collection, do not place anything beneath low-hanging obstacles like trees or power lines or near things like fire hydrants or mail boxes," Lee County Government stated.