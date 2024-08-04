STREETS CLOSED: All roads closed in downtown Punta Gorda, east and west of US 41

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Charlotte County officials, As of 3 p.m., Sunday, all streets in downtown Punta Gorda both east and west of U.S. 41 are closed until further notice due to the flooding conditions.

