Sanibel building facilities, including recreation center are back open

SANIBEL, Fla. (WFTX) — The City of Sanibel provided an update on Tuesday, detailing the current state of its facilities.

Officials brought positive news, stating that as of today, the Sanibel Recreation Center as well as all Sanibel building facilities will now be open.

The recreation center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the Youth Afterschool Program for K-8 operating until 5:30 p.m.

Locker rooms with showers and toilets and the weight room are open and fitness classes run as follows: 7:30 a.m. Vinyasa Yoga; 9:00 a.m. Chair Yoga; 9:00 a.m. Shallow Water Exercise.

In addition, COMCAST says they are working diligently to get internet/cable back up and running for those in Sanibel.

There is currently an October 23 restoration date for those impacted.

Sanibel leaders reiterated that it's important you make sure to pull permits if you are in need of repairs as these permits are required by state law to ensure all work meets Florida Building Code standards.

When it comes to beaches, the city of Sanibel Public Works crews are working to open beach lots on the island.

As of Tuesday, Bowmans Beach Park is open.

The following parking lots remain closed as crews work to remove sand and debris:

