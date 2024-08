FORT MYERS, Fla. — Roads and bridges were shutdown Sunday night after heavy flooding in Southwest Florida due to Tropical Storm Debby. The northbound lanes of the Edison bridge were closed for most of the day. They were still shut down as of 11:30pm.

Fox 4's Anvar Ruziev and Alex Orenczuk were there as cars were turned around. And some were stuck in high water on 1st street in downtown Fort Myers.