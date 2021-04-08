Watch
Researchers predict above-average 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

17 named storms, 8 hurricanes forecast
The first forecast of the 2021 hurricane season was released Thursday by researchers at Colorado State University, and it looks like we can expect another above-average year.
April forecast for 2021 hurricane season
Posted at 11:44 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 11:44:32-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The first forecast of the 2021 hurricane season was released Thursday by researchers at Colorado State University, and it looks like we can expect another above-average year.

Researchers at Colorado State University predict 17 named storms, eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes in the Atlantic basin this year.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center
Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach said the reason for the above-average forecast included the predicted lack of an El Niño, which tears apart hurricanes, and a warmer than normal subtropical Atlantic Ocean.

Experts said they anticipate an "above-average probability" for major hurricanes making landfall along the U.S. coastline and in the Caribbean.

The forecast released Thursday said there is a 45 percent chance of a major hurricane hitting the U.S. East Coast, including Florida.

Last year's hurricane season was the most active on record with 30 named storms and six hurricanes hitting the U.S.

Meteorologists have eliminated the use of Greek names, which were used last year.

If there are more than 21 named storms, they have instead come up with a supplemental list of names.

Coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them, so they should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1.

