Recovery response to 'unprecedented' Hurricane Ian begins

Daylight will reveal the true impact of Hurricane Ian's wrath as local and state relief teams move in on Southwest Florida.

Some county leaders have called it a "disaster of unprecedented magnitude."

As of Thursday morning, the extent of damage to water and power infrastructure throughout the region is not fully known. Florida Power & Light reported 952,400 customers without electricity in Sarasota, Lee, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Hendry counties.

Boil water notices are in effect in several city and county municipalities after Wednesday's storm inundated the area with water, a combined deluge of torrential rain, and devastating storm surge.

Damage to water pipes is expected in many areas. Water pressure is low where repairs are being made, which is why boil notices were enacted.

In addition, heavy water resources have been needed to fight fires in some areas.

"The City water supply is empty," Punta Gorda officials said in the overnight hours. "They are pumping at a rate of over 13 million gallons per day and cannot keep up."

East Naples deputies in Collier County performed 30 water rescues Wednesday.

In a briefing Wednesday night, Lee County officials confirmed reports of people being flooded to attics and even roofs of some homes. They also confirmed one instance of looting to a convenience store in Fort Myers.

To mitigate the situation, counties such as Lee and Collier enacted immediate curfews until further notice.

North Port Police Department shared images of a Special Response Team beginning its deployment to aid hurricane victims.

Approximately 42,000 linemen have already begun deployment to address power restoration efforts across the state.

More than 7,000 National Guard troops have been deployed for disaster response efforts.

If you would like to contribute to the Florida Disaster Fund, visit http://FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

