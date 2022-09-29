Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Recovery response to 'unprecedented' Hurricane Ian begins

Many areas without water, power as relief teams at local, state levels move in
spc-np1.jpeg
North Port Police Department | Facebook
spc-np1.jpeg
spc-np2.jpeg
spc-np3.jpeg
Posted at 3:48 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 03:55:17-04

Daylight will reveal the true impact of Hurricane Ian's wrath as local and state relief teams move in on Southwest Florida.

Some county leaders have called it a "disaster of unprecedented magnitude."

As of Thursday morning, the extent of damage to water and power infrastructure throughout the region is not fully known. Florida Power & Light reported 952,400 customers without electricity in Sarasota, Lee, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Hendry counties.

Boil water notices are in effect in several city and county municipalities after Wednesday's storm inundated the area with water, a combined deluge of torrential rain, and devastating storm surge.

Damage to water pipes is expected in many areas. Water pressure is low where repairs are being made, which is why boil notices were enacted.

In addition, heavy water resources have been needed to fight fires in some areas.

"The City water supply is empty," Punta Gorda officials said in the overnight hours. "They are pumping at a rate of over 13 million gallons per day and cannot keep up."

East Naples deputies in Collier County performed 30 water rescues Wednesday.

In a briefing Wednesday night, Lee County officials confirmed reports of people being flooded to attics and even roofs of some homes. They also confirmed one instance of looting to a convenience store in Fort Myers.

To mitigate the situation, counties such as Lee and Collier enacted immediate curfews until further notice.

North Port Police Department shared images of a Special Response Team beginning its deployment to aid hurricane victims.

Approximately 42,000 linemen have already begun deployment to address power restoration efforts across the state.

More than 7,000 National Guard troops have been deployed for disaster response efforts.

If you would like to contribute to the Florida Disaster Fund, visit http://FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2022 STORM NAMES

AlexLisa
BonnieMartin
ColinNicole
DanielleOwen
EarlPaula
FionaRichard
GastonShary
HermineTobias
IanVirginie
JuliaWalter
Karl
FOX4 Weather Cameras
FOX4 Tower Cam (Cape Coral)
Luminary Hotel
Bayfront Inn Naples
Tarpon Lodge
Pink Shell Resort
Charlotte Harbor