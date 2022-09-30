Watch Now
People asked to stay off the roads in Lee County as traffic is hindering rescue efforts

Drivers in Lee County are hindering rescue efforts, officials said Friday.

They are asking people to stay off the roads as search and rescue teams continue to work throughout the county.

Officials are trying to get people off of Fort Myers Beach. Stranded residents are asked to walk to Publix and 7-11 on Estero Island where crews will assist with evacuations.

Sanibel Island is completely cut off from ground transportation. Rescues are being conducted by boat and air. The Sanibel Causeway is heavily damaged. Parts of it were completely wiped out by the hurricane.

Three bridges in Matlacha, New Pass, Big Carlos Pass Bridge and Big Hickory Pass Bridge, are closed.

Officials have not released a death toll from the island. However, Desjarlais is concerned that the loss of life could be extensive.

"Not as many people evacuated from those islands as we had hoped for," he said.

