NOAA report classified Hurricane Ian as Cat 5 in Gulf before making landfall

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a new report that upgraded Hurricane Ian to a Category 5 with winds of 140kts over the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico early morning on September 28, 2022. Ian weakened slightly to a strong Category 4 before making landfall in Cayo Costa with winds of 130kts and a secondary landfall near Punta Gorda with winds of 125kts.

Ian produced catastrophic storm surge, damaging winds, and historic freshwater flooding across much of Central and Northern Florida. The new report confirms storms surge 10-15 feet above ground level along Fort Myers Beach.

Ian was responsible for over 150 direct and indirect deaths and over $112 billion in damage, making it the costliest hurricane in Florida’s history and the third-costliest in United States history.

Ian also made landfall as a category 3 hurricane in western Cuba bringing widespread damage and loss of power to the entire island. Ian made its final landfall as a category 1 hurricane in South Carolina.

Here is the full report from NOAA.

