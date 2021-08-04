Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

NOAA releases midseason update, 'above-average' season still expected

NOAA releases midseason update, 'above-average' season still expected
items.[0].image.alt
AP
Hurricane Eta in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Eta
Posted at 11:38 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 12:27:40-04

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued its routine update to the Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook as we enter the historical peak period of the season. Mid-August through October is considered the peak of hurricane season.

Matthew Rosencrans with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the numbers during a press conference Wednesday saying we can now expect 15 to 21 named storms, of which 7 to 10 could become hurricanes, including 3 to 5 those being major hurricanes. This forecast does include storms we have already seen this 2021 season.

NOAA midseason update

All categories saw an increase in their numbers except "major hurricanes expected." Rosencrans continued to explain that we can expect an "above-average season" however he explained this season likely won't be as active as last year due to several factors.

NOAA updated forecast 2021 comparison
NOAA released its midseason update. Here is how the new numbers stack against their preseason predictions.

He said the current "quiet period" thanks to thick plumes of Saharan Dust brought us a little closer to normal. He went on to explain that sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic are currently close to average.

Rosencrans said his team did take into account the possibility of a La Niña phase developing later in the season. This means we could see activity well into the month of November which would be similar to the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

2021 Hurricane Names List

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

About Us

Download the Fox 4 Free Mobile Apps
HURRICANE PHOTO GALLERIES
Clewiston braces for Dorian 10.jpg

News Photo Gallery

1:55 PM, Sep 02, 2019

News Photo Gallery

2:55 PM, Aug 30, 2019

Homepage Gallery

4:55 PM, Oct 09, 2018
Photos: Hurricane Michael heads towards Florida panhandle

Hurricane

4:28 PM, Oct 09, 2018

Hurricane

2:01 PM, Sep 11, 2018
Photos: Everglades City post-Hurricane Irma

Hurricane

10:06 AM, Sep 26, 2017

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.