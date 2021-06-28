NHC monitoring tropical wave Invest 95L in the Atlantic

FIRST UPDATE 6/28/21 8 AM
NHC is monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic with a MEDIUM chance for development in 5 days. The tropical wave is southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and has a reasonable chance at further development as it moves west across the Atlantic. It is expected to reach the Lesser Antilles by mid to late week. Further development after this is unlikely due to land interaction and increasing wind shear and the potential for dry air entrainment.
FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY