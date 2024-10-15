Need work done on your home? Cape Coral is reminding residents to pull permits

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Do you need work done on your home due to storm damage? The city of Cape Coral is reminding residents to pull permits for any work done for damage caused by Hurricane Helene and/or Hurricane Milton.

These permits are required by state law to ensure all work meets Florida Building Code standards.

The permitting counter at Cape Coral City Hall, located at 1015 Cultural Park Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990, is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to assist property owners.

There will also be additional staff on hand to help assist.

Permitting counter appointments are not required at this time, but they are recommended.

Residents acting as their own contractors can submit permit applications at the permitting counter for work at their primary residence but must bring a photo ID that matches the property address being repaired.

For any permit related questions, email permits@capecoral.gov or call (239) 574-0546.