Mobile home residents dealing with Ian's aftermath

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Despite advisories not to, some Southwest Florida residents rode out Hurricane Ian in their mobile homes. Now, residents at the Caloosa Mobile Home Estates are reacting to the damage.

“The water keeps going inside the house and I said ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen,’” said resident Alma Pollard.

Pollard’s mobile home is still standing, but she lost everything.

The high storm surge from the Caloosahatchee River slowly started filling her living room and kitchen.

“Inside my house is really really damaged, everything is gone.”

Pollard walked us through her house. The floors are muddy and the walls are wet. Her entire home is soaked in water.

Pollard’s husband Curtis said once the couple realized the force Ian would be hitting them with, it was too late.

“Cause the water, and the cars would start and the water was into the engine so there was nothing we could do,” Curtis said.

Throughout the Caloosa Mobile Home Estates, homes are wrecked with missing walls and roofs that have been blown off.

“What else are we going to do?” said another resident Cecelia Ramirez. “Even these walls are about to fall off with this wind.”

Ramirez held onto her dog as she mourned the loss of her home.

As residents of the mobile home estates begin to recover, Alma Pollard is just grateful to have made it through.

“I know that God is not gonna let us down, because so many people... they need me.”