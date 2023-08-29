Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations issued for parts of the Tampa Bay area

Evacuation sign Canva.png
Canva
Evacuation sign Canva.png
Posted at 7:30 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 19:30:10-04

As the Tampa Bay area prepares for impacts from Hurricane Idalia, counties across the area are issuing mandatory and voluntary evacuations.

Idalia is expected to become a major Category 3 storm before it makes landfall.

Click here to find your evacuation zone.

Hurricane Idalia: Shelters opening ahead of storm impacts

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Citrus County

Link to evacuation zones for Citrus County

You must evacuate if you live in Evacuation Zone A, which includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. 19 and some additional areas east of U.S. 19.

Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all other areas, especially those living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, and recreational vehicles throughout the county.

Hernando County

Link to evacuation zones for Hernando County

Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C beginning at 12 p.m. on Monday.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been announced beginning Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7am.

All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included. Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends who reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 28.

Hillsborough County

Link to evacuation zones for Hillsborough County

Mandatory evacuation order is in place for Evacuation Zone A as well as those in mobile and manufactured homes and residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding. Evacuations begin at 2 p.m. Monday.

Manatee County

A mandatory evacuation order is in place for residents in Level A areas.

Voluntary evacuations are issued for residents in Level B areas.

Pasco County

Link to evacuation zones for Pasco County

You must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:

  • You live in Evacuation Zone A
  • You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco
  • You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding
  • You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall
  • You’re in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards

You should evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:

  • You live in Evacuation Zones B or C
  • You’re registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident
  • You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

Find your evacuation zone here.

The county urges people to consider riding out the storm with family or friends. If that's not possible, you can go to a county shelter which will open on Tuesday, August 29 at 8 a.m.

The county will release a list of open shelters on Monday; you can find that list here when the information is released.

Pinellas County

Link to evacuation zones for Pinellas County

The county issued mandatory evacuations of Zone A and mobile home residents, including residential healthcare facilities, which will begin evacuating at 1 p.m. on Monday.

The county recommends anyone evacuating to go to a zone higher than Zone B in case conditions worsen.

Find your zone here.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County officials are calling for residents in Evacuation Zone A to evacuate, as well as residents in RVs, mobile homes, and the manufactured home community.

MacDill Air Force Base

A mandatory evacuation has been issued beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday for non-mission essential individuals and dependents.

Officials said this includes uniformed service members and their dependents and civilian employees and their dependents assigned to MacDill Air Force Base who live in Evacuation Zone A in Hillsborough, Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties only.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2023 STORM NAMES

ArleneLee
BretMargot
CindyNigel
DonOphelia
EmilyPhilippe
FranklinRina
GertSean
HaroldTammy
IdaliaVince
JoseWhitney
KatiaUnnamed Storm

HURRICANE TERMS

Tropical Storm WATCH
An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING
An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH
An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING
An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds

FOX4 Weather Cameras
FOX4 Tower Cam (Cape Coral)
Luminary Hotel
Bayfront Inn Naples
Tarpon Lodge