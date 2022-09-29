Long-time Fort Myers residents witness historic storm surge with Hurricane Ian

One resident told News-Press that after 20 years living in Fort Myers, he had never seen a storm like this.

Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida hitting the southwestern portion of the state at nearly Category 5 strength with sustained wind speeds of 150 miles per hour.

The storm brought a catastrophic storm surge that was life-threatening at 12-16 feet as forecasts predicted.

Joe Orlandini said he has lived in Fort Myers for 20 years.

Orlandini said, “We actually left for Charley, but I stayed for Irma."

Powerful winds and flooding cause a power line in Naples to burst into flames:

Power line in Naples appears to burst into flames in Florida

He said, “This is way worse. Irma was nothing compared to this. Absolutely nothing.”

As NPR reported, Ian's eyewall reached Sanibel and Captiva islands, west of Fort Myers, around noon on Wednesday.

A webcam from the Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina showed palm trees bending as powerful winds barreled through.

The furniture around the resort area was tossed by storm surge waves.

Storm surge and flooding in the area knocked multiple television stations off the air, causing them to scramble to get operations back on track.