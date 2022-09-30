Lee Health evacuated facilities in Lee County citing lack of running water

Lee Health announced on Thursday that evacuations of all its facilities in Lee County would begin.

Hurricane Ian first made landfall in Florida here on Wednesday.

Dr. Larry Antonucci, the president and CEO of Lee Health, said in a video that the health care system’s facilities did not sustain major damage, the Associated Press reported.

Lack of running water and power was a significant issue for providing essential functions for healthcare, though.

Lee Health was in contact with state and local emergency operations to sort out evacuations for patients to other hospitals outside of Lee County.

The health care system was relying on generators at some facilities.

Three of their four hospitals were without running water, according to Antonucci.

He said, “We cannot run a health system and a hospital without running water. It’s critical to what we do."

Antonucci said running water was important “Not only from the perspective of patient care but also for fire protection.”