Lee County school campuses closed Wednesday, July 7

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Lee County has planned to close all school campuses on tomorrow, July 7 in caution for Tropical Storm Elsa.
The following operations include:
- Elementary face to face summer school classes will be canceled.
- Elementary virtual school classes will be in session.
- Middle and high school face to face summer school classes will be taught virtually.
- Students log onto their Google Classrooms, and check their email for directions from their teachers on how to access their classes virtually.
- Middle and high school virtual school classes will be in session.
- Support our Students (SOS) classes will be canceled.
- Summer camps hosted at school sites are canceled.
- All athletic conditioning for students is canceled.
We continue to monitor Tropical Storm. In an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to close all school campuses to students on Wednesday, July 7th.— School District of Lee County (@LeeSchools) July 6, 2021
Please follow the storm page on our website for more information: https://t.co/fAof4cUg8j
For more information, visit their storm page on the Lee County School District's website.