Lee County school campuses closed Wednesday, July 7

The School District of Lee County announced closure
The School District of Lee County has closed all school campuses to students.
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jul 06, 2021
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Lee County has planned to close all school campuses on tomorrow, July 7 in caution for Tropical Storm Elsa.

The following operations include:

  • Elementary face to face summer school classes will be canceled.
  • Elementary virtual school classes will be in session.
  • Middle and high school face to face summer school classes will be taught virtually.
    • Students log onto their Google Classrooms, and check their email for directions from their teachers on how to access their classes virtually.
  • Middle and high school virtual school classes will be in session.
  • Support our Students (SOS) classes will be canceled.
  • Summer camps hosted at school sites are canceled.
  • All athletic conditioning for students is canceled.

For more information, visit their storm page on the Lee County School District's website.

