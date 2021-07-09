Watch
La Niña expected to return in the fall. What it means for the rest of the hurricane season

Posted at 12:08 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 12:08:17-04

We are keeping a close eye on La Niña in the Pacific and will be through the summer and into the Fall. ENSO or the El Ñino Southern Oscillation is a pattern that alternates between warmer than average and cooler than average SST's (sea surface temperatures) in the equatorial Pacific. Since the start of the year, La Niña, which is a phase when water temperatures are cooler than average, results in lower wind shear over the Atlantic Basin. This is important because it allows storms to develop without any interference from wind shear, which would otherwise tear the storms apart.

At this point in the season, we are in an ENSO Neutral phase. Forecast models are hinting at a return to La Niña by late summer or fall. This could have BIG implications on the rest of the hurricane season. An environment with continued low wind shear and warmer than average water temperatures will lead to the development of many tropical cyclones. Last year's hyperactive season was partially a result of La Niña and the low wind shear environment it created over the Atlantic.

At this point, it is a wait-and-see game. We are already expecting an active season, and it sure has started off that way, with 5 named storms so far. We will be watching the evolution of La Niña through the season and adjustments may be made to the official forecast by Colorado State, NOAA, and other entities. Try not to get wrapped up in the specific number of storms. If you are prepared for one, you are prepared for all of them, so the important thing to remember is to BE PREPARED regardless of what is expected for the rest of the season.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.