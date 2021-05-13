It’s time to gather your hurricane supplies!

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s been several months since we’ve had to think about hurricanes and tropical storms but the season is quickly approaching. It’s time to refresh your memory and gather supplies so you will be ready and fully prepared for if a major storm hits Southwest Florida.

Here’s a quick checklist:

Learn and review your local authority’s plan. For example, if you live in Lee County, you can go to leegov.com for detailed information. There’s even a virtual hurricane seminar you can take.

Have a plan for your family. Getting alerts and warnings is essential to being informed, and you can do that by downloading apps like FEMA Hurricane, Red Cross, My Radar, NOAA, or our FOX 4 Storm Shield app. They are easy to download and will alert you any time, day or night. Be sure your cellphone automatic alerts buttons clicked on.

Know where and how to get to a shelter. If you need to evacuate, have supplies handy and ready to go ahead of time.

Know your evacuation route and what zone are you located in. This information is available on leegov.com by clicking "Find Your Evacuation Zone."

Plan ahead for communication. Make sure your cell phones are charged and you have extra portable chargers.

Have at least five days worth of supplies. This includes medications and pet needs.

Prepare a “go bag” in advance. Include things like important documents, bottled water, blankets, a first aid kit, blankets, flashlights and batteries, cash in small bills, and of course a portable phone charger with extra cables.

Prep and secure your property. Clean out gutters and drains ahead of time. Remove and trim trees near your home. Consider hurricane shutters or impact windows. Confirm that your flood insurance is up to date.

The bottom line is not to wait. Don't wait until the last minute to do these things. Start thinking about them now and be sure to check fox4now.com for more Hurricane Season 2021 information. Just click on the Weather tab.