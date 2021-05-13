Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

It’s time to gather your hurricane supplies!

items.[0].videoTitle
FOX 4 Meteorologist Cindy Preszler offers tips on hurricane season prep essentials.
Posted at 11:48 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 23:48:58-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s been several months since we’ve had to think about hurricanes and tropical storms but the season is quickly approaching. It’s time to refresh your memory and gather supplies so you will be ready and fully prepared for if a major storm hits Southwest Florida.

Here’s a quick checklist:

Learn and review your local authority’s plan. For example, if you live in Lee County, you can go to leegov.com for detailed information. There’s even a virtual hurricane seminar you can take.

Have a plan for your family. Getting alerts and warnings is essential to being informed, and you can do that by downloading apps like FEMA Hurricane, Red Cross, My Radar, NOAA, or our FOX 4 Storm Shield app. They are easy to download and will alert you any time, day or night. Be sure your cellphone automatic alerts buttons clicked on.

Know where and how to get to a shelter. If you need to evacuate, have supplies handy and ready to go ahead of time.

Know your evacuation route and what zone are you located in. This information is available on leegov.com by clicking "Find Your Evacuation Zone."

Plan ahead for communication. Make sure your cell phones are charged and you have extra portable chargers.

Have at least five days worth of supplies. This includes medications and pet needs.

Prepare a “go bag” in advance. Include things like important documents, bottled water, blankets, a first aid kit, blankets, flashlights and batteries, cash in small bills, and of course a portable phone charger with extra cables.

Prep and secure your property. Clean out gutters and drains ahead of time. Remove and trim trees near your home. Consider hurricane shutters or impact windows. Confirm that your flood insurance is up to date.

The bottom line is not to wait. Don't wait until the last minute to do these things. Start thinking about them now and be sure to check fox4now.com for more Hurricane Season 2021 information. Just click on the Weather tab.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

About Us

Download the Fox 4 Free Mobile Apps
HURRICANE PHOTO GALLERIES
Clewiston braces for Dorian 10.jpg

News Photo Gallery

1:55 PM, Sep 02, 2019

News Photo Gallery

2:55 PM, Aug 30, 2019

Homepage Gallery

4:55 PM, Oct 09, 2018
Photos: Hurricane Michael heads towards Florida panhandle

Hurricane

4:28 PM, Oct 09, 2018

Hurricane

2:01 PM, Sep 11, 2018
Photos: Everglades City post-Hurricane Irma

Hurricane

10:06 AM, Sep 26, 2017

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.