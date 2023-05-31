Storm Watch SWFL: Evacuation

FORT MYERS SHORES, Fla. — Fox 4 Meteorologist Trent Aric talks about how a hurricane's path can constantly change. This is why it's important to have several evacuation plans in place. We experienced this with Ian, even moving just a few miles inland saved people from storm surge. Start thinking about this now, locations both locally and statewide to go to in case you need to evacuate during a storm.
Posted at 8:47 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 08:55:51-04
2023 STORM NAMES
|Arlene
|Lee
|Bret
|Margot
|Cindy
|Nigel
|Don
|Ophelia
|Emily
|Philippe
|Franklin
|Rina
|Gert
|Sean
|Harold
|Tammy
|Idalia
|Vince
|Jose
|Whitney
|Katia
HURRICANE TERMS
|Tropical Storm WATCH
An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.
|Tropical Storm WARNING
An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.
|Hurricane WATCH
An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical storm-force winds.
|Hurricane WARNING
An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds
FOX4 Weather Cameras
FOX4 Tower Cam (Cape Coral)
Luminary Hotel
Bayfront Inn Naples
Tarpon Lodge
