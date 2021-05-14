Watch
Hurricane Prep: Preparing before the storm hits

Preparing for a hurricane is important. There is a list of things you need to keep at home to ensure you can get through the hurricane. Lee County Emergency Management says to get your kit ready so you are not left scrambling.
Posted at 10:47 AM, May 14, 2021
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Days before a storm hits people are scrambling to get the supplies they need, but you don't have to wait until the last minute.

The Lee County Emergency Management spoke to Fox 4 about items you can start stocking up on now. They also mentioned one thing many people forgot to grab when Hurricane Irma devastated Southwest Florida.

“We know that there can be a disruption to power after a storm," Sandra Tapfumaneyl with Lee County Emergency Management. "As we saw during Irma, our credit cards and debit cards and Apple Pay didn't work well during that time period so having cash on hand is really critical.”

There are other items that you can stock up on before the storm hits that would include water, non-perishables, a manual can opener, a solar-powered phone charger, and medications.

It is also important to note experts recommend one gallon per person in the household per day. You also should keep the same rule in mind for your pets.

The county also has a program to microchip your pets in case you're separated during a storm.

"We have a great service at our Lee County domestic animal services off of 5600 Banner Drive for $10. You can get your pet microchipped, and we would definitely recommend that just in case you're separated."

For more information on hurricane prep, click here.

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.