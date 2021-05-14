Hurricane Prep: Preparing before the storm hits

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Days before a storm hits people are scrambling to get the supplies they need, but you don't have to wait until the last minute.

The Lee County Emergency Management spoke to Fox 4 about items you can start stocking up on now. They also mentioned one thing many people forgot to grab when Hurricane Irma devastated Southwest Florida.

“We know that there can be a disruption to power after a storm," Sandra Tapfumaneyl with Lee County Emergency Management. "As we saw during Irma, our credit cards and debit cards and Apple Pay didn't work well during that time period so having cash on hand is really critical.”

There are other items that you can stock up on before the storm hits that would include water, non-perishables, a manual can opener, a solar-powered phone charger, and medications.

It is also important to note experts recommend one gallon per person in the household per day. You also should keep the same rule in mind for your pets.

The county also has a program to microchip your pets in case you're separated during a storm.

"We have a great service at our Lee County domestic animal services off of 5600 Banner Drive for $10. You can get your pet microchipped, and we would definitely recommend that just in case you're separated."

