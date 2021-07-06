Watch
How the homeless are sheltering ahead of Elsa

Tonight, learn where some of Lee County's most vulnerable groups are sheltering ahead of the storm.
Posted at 11:54 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 23:54:02-04

LEE COUNTY, FLA — Homeless during hurricane season.

That's been the reality for Stephen Reynolds and Robin Gordon, over the last few years.

"I'm out here four years, maybe five," said Gordon.

She adds that she's ridden out most severe weather at home, in a wooded part of Fort Myers.

"The last storm we just had a tree did fall and come through our one tent," she said.

Monday, the pair and about a dozen others without a home, gathered outside of a Fort Myers Wawa as they looked to possibly get plugged into county services ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

But after several hours, most had turned the county's main offer down, opting not to go to the Bob Janes Triage Center.

FOX 4 Reporter: "So you'd rather be outside than in triage?"

Reynolds: "Absolutely."

Many folks FOX 4 has spoken to over the last year say they've been trespassed from that property and either can't go back or don't want to.

"Only thing they offered was triage. They can't put you in a hotel because you don't have a family or anything," Reynolds said.

In the end, FOX 4 can only confirm that out of all the people our crew saw at the Wawa, only Gordon was housed by the county.

And as the rest waited for another answer, Reynolds offered this plea to local viewers.

"Don't look down on these people man try to help them out. We're still people," he said.

A spokesperson for Lee county says in all they were only able to house eight people across the area ahead of the storm, Monday.

Reynolds and several others were eventually housed by a private group.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.