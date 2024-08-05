High winds and rain continue on Fort Myers Beach after Debby moves into Florida

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Roads near Fort Myers Beach were closed Sunday due to heavy rain and storm surge. As night fell the winds picked up once again. Roads did eventually reopen as the water receded.

Here were the conditions at 10pm On Sunday night.

High Winds And Flooding On Fort Myers Beach

The effects of Debby could be seen throughout southwest Florida. Watch the full report below.

Fox 4's Bella Line and Fox 4 Photojournalist Andy Cunningham drove to Estey Avenue in Naples, where people living there had water coming up to their doorsteps. Neighbors told us this happens after a heavy rainfall, but Debby had them coming out of their homes to see the surge for themselves.

At Loudermilk Park, people were stopped by knee-high water at the intersection of Banyan Boulevard and Gulfshore Boulevard North. This is an area where Fox 4 crews have seen substantial flooding after heavy rainfall. However, it didn't stop all commuters from driving through.

Fox 4 will keep you up to date on the latest weather conditions on-air and online.