Governor Ron DeSantis discusses updates on the states response, recovery efforts following Hurricane Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on Tuesday, issuing updates on the states response and recovery efforts following Hurricane Milton.

One of the announcements included a $500,000 award through the Florida Disaster Fund to support non-profit organizations that operate in Florida and are helping those impacted by the hurricanes.

$50,000 was given to the following organizations:

Team Rubicon

Tool Bank USA

Florida Baptist Convention Disaster Relief

Faith Responders

Samaritan's Purse

Rebuilding Tampa Bay

SBP

All Hands and Hearts

CWS

Plain Compassion Disaster Response

The Governor also stated that the state secured a major disaster declaration for Hurricane Milton from FEMA which includes Individual Assistance and Public Assistance.

He added that the Florida Division of Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to Level 1 since Tuesday, September 24, for Hurricane Helene, and is at a Level 1 for Hurricane Milton.

There have also been 1,800 people and 225 animals rescued by Urban Search and Rescue Teams as well as the Florida National Guard.

Public fuel distribution sites will be open on Wednesday, October 16th in the following locations.

